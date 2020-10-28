AP PGECET 2020 rank card released on sche.ap.gov.in: Steps to download it from official website
Students will be required to key in their roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth on the official portal to check and download the AP PGECET 2020 rank card
AP PGECET rank card 2020 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The result of AP PGECET 2020 was declared on 23 October.
According to a report by Careers 360, students will be required to key in their roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth on the official portal to check and download the AP PGECET 2020 rank card.
The rank card will mention the score, percentile, rank secured by the candidates in the AP PGECET 2020.
A report by NDTV said that the AP PGECET seat allotment would be done on the basis of rank secured by the candidates in the entrance examination.
The AP PGECET 2020 counselling process will be conducted in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule of the counselling round will soon be released by the authorities on the official website.
Steps to check and download AP PGECET rank card 2020:
Step 1: Go to Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) official website sche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on AP PGECET 2020 tab.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to tap on the link that reads, "Rank Card".
Step 4: Enter registration number, PGECET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
Step 5: Tap on View Rank Card button.
Step 6: AP PGECET 2020 rank card will appear on your screen. Save and take a print.
You can also visit the AP PGECET 2020 rank card download link directly by clicking here.
The AP PGECET is conducted for students seeking admission to MTech/MPharm/ PharmaD (PB) courses in universities or engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state.
