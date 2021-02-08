AP PGECET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Council begins counselling process today, check appgecet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will hold the counselling in 16 phases. The first and second phases will be held on 8 and 9 February

AP PGECET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Guntur has started the counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020. This year, the counselling will be done online.

Candidates set to participate in the counselling procedure must visit appgecet.nic.in and go through the complete schedule. The AP PGECET counselling and verification of documents began from 8 February and it will continue till 14 February. After this, the council will publish the list of seat allotment.

According to reports, the counselling will take place in 16 phases. The first phase on 8 February is for Special Category (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports) candidates with Rank 1 to last and AP PGECET (Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics, Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering and Nano Technology) candidates.

Phase 2 will be on 9 February for AP PGECET CS (Rank 1 to 1400), followed by phase 3 for AP PGECET CS (Rank 1401 to last). In phase 4 and 5, AP PGECET CE Rank 1 to last will come up.

Phase 6 and Phase 7 will see the EC candidates of all ranks. Phase 8, phase 9 and phase 10 is for ME category candidates. Phase 11 is for Pharmacy (Ranks 1 to 900), Phase 12 and Phase 13 for AP PGECET PY candidates.

Again, the Phase 14 will see Pharmacy candidates (Ranks 2701 to 3600). Phase 15 will be for AP PGECET PY (Ranks 3601 to 4500) and lastly, Phase 16 for Pharmacy (Ranks 4501 to last).

The council will open the window for entering the choice of colleges from 12 February. Candidates can fill their choices till 6 pm on 15 February.

Thereafter, the final AP PGECET 2021 seat allotment list will be published online by 16 February.