AP PGECET 2018 result released on official website; check on sche.ap.gov.in

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) have been released on the official website. Candidates who gave the exam can go to the official website to check their results.

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam was scheduled to declare the AP PGECET results on 20 May 2018, however, the results are live now. The varsity organised the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) from 10 to 12 May, 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to various post-graduate engineering degree courses in the colleges, institutions and universities, according to a report in News18.

Follow the steps to check the results:

-Visit the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

-Click on 'AP PGECET – 2018'

-Click on 'view results'

-Enter the required details

-Download the result card and take a print out for future reference

The candidates who qualify can move forward with the counselling. According to The Times of India, as many as 23,831 candidates (around 89 percent of the total applicants) qualified.