AP NEET counselling 2020: Provisional merit list for admission to MBBS, BDS courses released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh NEET provisional merit list 2020 has been declared by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on its official website — ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for admission for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota can check their name in the list.

A total of 13,089 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses under the Andhra Pradesh state quota.

The AP NEET merit list has been compiled on the basis of the details provided by the candidates in the counselling registration process.

Medical aspirants whose names are there in the list and see errors in fields such as Gender, Category, Local Area, EWS and Minority are required to notify the relevant authority for correction.

Candidates can raise their grievances by sending an email to ntrhelpdesk2020@gmail.com with proper supporting documents and their rank, roll number, by 3 December 2020 up to 3 pm.

The grievance received after the mentioned time and date will not be considered. The University has also said that request or grievance received from others on behalf of candidates will not be considered.

Steps to check AP NEET provisional merit list 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences — ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Step 2: Under the What's New tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "MBBS-BDS-AYUSH 2020-Provisional Merit List of Candidates applied — after verification of uploaded certificates"

Step 3: The merit list will open in PDF format on your screen

Step 4: Search for your name in the merit list

The AP NEET 2020 merit list contains the rank, roll number, name, gender, category, location, of the candidates.

Here is the direct link to check AP NEET 2020 provisional merit list: http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/notification/Admission/Provisonal_Meritlist2020.pdf