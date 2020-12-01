AP NEET counselling 2020: Provisional merit list for admission to MBBS, BDS courses released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in
This year, a total of 13,089 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses under state quota in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh NEET provisional merit list 2020 has been declared by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on its official website — ntruhs.ap.nic.in.
Candidates who have applied for admission for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota can check their name in the list.
A total of 13,089 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses under the Andhra Pradesh state quota.
The AP NEET merit list has been compiled on the basis of the details provided by the candidates in the counselling registration process.
Medical aspirants whose names are there in the list and see errors in fields such as Gender, Category, Local Area, EWS and Minority are required to notify the relevant authority for correction.
Candidates can raise their grievances by sending an email to ntrhelpdesk2020@gmail.com with proper supporting documents and their rank, roll number, by 3 December 2020 up to 3 pm.
The grievance received after the mentioned time and date will not be considered. The University has also said that request or grievance received from others on behalf of candidates will not be considered.
Steps to check AP NEET provisional merit list 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences — ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Step 2: Under the What's New tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "MBBS-BDS-AYUSH 2020-Provisional Merit List of Candidates applied — after verification of uploaded certificates"
Step 3: The merit list will open in PDF format on your screen
Step 4: Search for your name in the merit list
The AP NEET 2020 merit list contains the rank, roll number, name, gender, category, location, of the candidates.
Here is the direct link to check AP NEET 2020 provisional merit list: http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/notification/Admission/Provisonal_Meritlist2020.pdf
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET 2020 postponed due to Cyclone Nivar; test will now be held on 5 Dec
Students appearing for RGUKT CET 2020 will have to carry their admit card and valid identity proof to the examination centre
SC stays Andhra Pradesh HC's gag order on media reporting about Amaravati 'land scam'
The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh government against the 15 September order of high court
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC to release Round 2 allotment letter today at mcc.nic.in
NEET counselling in the third round will begin from 10 December and the results are expected to be declared by 17 December