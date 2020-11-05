AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in; counselling dates to be announced soon

The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET counselling 2020 dates and schedule will soon be released by APSCHE on the official website

AP LAWCET result 2020 has been declared today (5 November) by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Students who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) exams can check their score and qualifying status at sche.ap.gov.in.

Along with LAWCET result, APSCHE also declared AP PGLCET result 2020.

To qualify the AP LAWCET 2020 exam, candidates will have to score 35 percent or 42 marks out of the total 120. There is no minimum qualifying marks for students belonging to SC and ST categories. For clearing the AP PGLCET 2020, students will have to obtain at least 25 percent or 30 marks out of 120 marks.

Candidates who have qualified the examinations are eligible to take part in the counselling process for seat allotment. The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET counselling 2020 dates and schedule will soon be released by APSCHE on the official website.

Steps to check and download AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2020 results:

Step 1: Go to APSCHE's official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP LAWCET - 2020 tab.

Step 3: You will be direct to a new page where you will have to click on Results link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and AP LAWCET hall ticket number.

Step 5: Press the View Result button.

Step 6: The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET results 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your marks, total, qualifying status, rank before saving and downloading your scorecard.

Direct link to check AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2020 results