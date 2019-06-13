AP Inter Supply Result 2019 declared: Andhra Pradesh board announces Manabadi Intermediate Supplementary exam scores at bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Supply Result 2019 | The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Board Intermediate Supplementary exam results for the year 2019 on Thursday. Scores can be checked on the official BIEAP website bieap.gov.in.

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official BIEAP website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'AP Inter Supply results'

Step 3: Enter roll number or registration number and click ‘Submit’

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take the print out of the result for future reference

The BIEAP website may be rendered unresponsive due to the high traffic it is likely to experience. Students can also check the Manabadi result on examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com and educationandhra.com.

AP Intermediate first and second year supplementary examinations were held between 14 and 22 May.

The AP Board of Intermediate Education was established in 1971. It conducts a variety of tasks including conducting examinations, planning courses of study and prescribing the syllabus. It also grants the affiliations to the colleges.

