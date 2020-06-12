AP Inter results 2020 pass percentage: Girls outshine boys as state records 63% results in Inter Second year; 59% pass Inter First year

AP Inter result 2020 declared | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education announced the Inter results 2020 for first and second year on their official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/ today (Friday 12 June).

This year, 59 percent of students who appeared for the Class 11 exams and 63 percent of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in the Andhra board have passed.

A total of 10,64,000 students had attended the exams of inter first year and second year, the board said, adding that, of them 5,7,230 students have passed in the first year while 2,76,389 passed the second year exam exam.

In Class 12, girls outshined the boys with 67 percent and 60 percent, respectively, clearing the exams.

Krishna District has stood at first place with 75 percent of passing results, followed by 71 percent in West Godavari and 63 percent in Vizag.

Technical glitch delays results

Students were unable to check their Intermediate results on the official website due to a technical glitch in the board's server.

Students can also fill their details in the widget below to check their scores. In case, one is met with an error, students are advised to check again after some time.

How to check AP Inter results

Step 1: Go to official website at Bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Clink on the link for AP Inter result (first and second year).

Step 3: Enter required details to log in and click on submit option.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

The results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The exams for Class 11 and Class 12 were conducted as per schedule – from 4 to 21 March – and remained unaffected by the imposition of the first phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was put in place on 25 March.

As per to Times Now, between 8 and 10 lakh students take the AP Inter first and second year examinations every year. About 4.80 lakh students appeared for Class 11 and nearly the same number appeared for Class 12.

The state government has decided to hold Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will take place from 10 July. Only six papers will be conducted instead of 11.