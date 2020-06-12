You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AP Inter Results 2020 declared: Andhra Pradesh board announces 1st Year, 2nd Year results; visit bie.ap.gov.in for details

India FP Staff Jun 12, 2020 16:13:22 IST

AP Inter Results 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared AP Intermediate results 2020 today (Friday, 12 June) on its official website bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2020 declared: Andhra Pradesh board announces 1st Year, 2nd Year results; visit bie.ap.gov.in for details

Representational image. PTI

Students who appeared for the exam can also access their Class 11 and Class 12 exam scores through third-party web portals such as examresults.net or manabadi.com.

The AP board had declared the Inter Results last year in April, however, it was delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

State minister of education Adimulapu Suresh released the results today.

Steps to check the AP inter board exam results 2019:

1. Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says AP 1st, 2nd year inter result 2020

 3. Enter your AP inter hall ticket number and other required details

4. The Class 11 and Class 12 exam results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results

6. Ṭake a printout of the same for future reference

The exams for Class 11 and 12 were conducted as per the schedule – from 4 to 21 March – and did not get affected due to imposition of first phase COVID-19 lockdown, which was put in place from 25 March.

 According to Times Now, around eight to 10 lakh students take AP Inter first and second year examinations every year. About 4.80 lakh students appeared for Class 11 and almost the same number appear for Class 12.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 16:13:22 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder can affect non-smokers too; smaller airways may be to blame, finds study

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres