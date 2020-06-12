AP Inter Results 2020 declared: Andhra Pradesh board announces 1st Year, 2nd Year results; visit bie.ap.gov.in for details

AP Inter Results 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared AP Intermediate results 2020 today (Friday, 12 June) on its official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the exam can also access their Class 11 and Class 12 exam scores through third-party web portals such as examresults.net or manabadi.com.

The AP board had declared the Inter Results last year in April, however, it was delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

State minister of education Adimulapu Suresh released the results today.

Steps to check the AP inter board exam results 2019:

1. Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says AP 1st, 2nd year inter result 2020

3. Enter your AP inter hall ticket number and other required details

4. The Class 11 and Class 12 exam results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results

6. Ṭake a printout of the same for future reference

The exams for Class 11 and 12 were conducted as per the schedule – from 4 to 21 March – and did not get affected due to imposition of first phase COVID-19 lockdown, which was put in place from 25 March.