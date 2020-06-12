AP Inter results 2020: Alternative ways to check your BIEAP 1st, 2nd year scores if bieap.gov.in crashes

AP Inter Results 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will release the Inter results 2020 for first and second year today (12 June) at 4 pm on its official website — bieap.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website but the website could crash due to heavy traffic after results are declared.

Therefore, students are advised to check out alternative ways to check their scores:

List of alternative websites to check AP Inter results 2020

1. examresults.net

2. indiaresults.com

3. manabadi.com

Checking AP Inter results 2020 via SMS

Inter II General:

Type - APGEN2 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Inter II Vocational:

Type - APVOC2 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Inter I General:

Type - APGEN1 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Inter I Vocational:

Type - APVOC1 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

For the academic year 2019-20, the BIEAP conducted the board examinations from 4 March till 21 March. More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the examinations.

The state board exams will be released on the official website. However, the examination authority will not be conducting a press conference to announce the results in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to check AP Inter Result 2020 on official website

Step 1) Visit the official portal – https://bie.ap.gov.in/

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the “Result” section

Step 3) Choose the year

Step 4) Enter credentials

Step 5) Your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6) Save it and take a print-out for future reference

Steps to check AP Inter Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website : examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Andhra Pradesh

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Andhra Pradesh Inter Results'

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check AP Inter Results 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Andhra Pradesh in the list of the states or type the URL Click on Andhra Pradesh in the list of the states or type the URL andhra-pradesh.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link for the Andhra Pradesh Inter results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

In 2019, 72 percent of the students who appeared for the Class 12 exam had passed, and 60 percent passed in Class 11.

News18 also reported, "The state government has also decided to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will start from 10 July."

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.