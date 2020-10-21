AP Inter Admission 2020: BIEAP to begin online admission process from today at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Admission 2020 | Students need to submit a processing fee online in order to confirm their registration

AP Inter Admission 2020 | Candidates who are seeking admission into the two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams in various colleges under the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) must participate in the online admission process which is set to begin from Wednesday, 21 October.

According to an official notice issued by the board on Tuesday, the entire process will be carried out online in view of the pandemic. Candidates can visit the official site of the BIE at bie.ap.gov.in to get started. The last date to register for the Intermediate courses (both general and vocational streams) is 29 October till 5 pm.

Students need to submit a processing fee online in order to confirm their registration. For SC and ST students, it is Rs 100 per candidate and for OBC and BC students, it is Rs 200 per candidate. As per the official notice, the admission will be completely online for all categories and for all quotas. There is a toll-free number given on the notice that can be used to clarify the issues relating to online admission by parents and students.

This is the first time that the entire admission process is being conducted online, reported The Times of India. Candidates can refer to a user manual, the ‘Online Admissions 2020-21 (APOASIS) user manual’, which is available on the official site to know the steps of admission.

The board has stated that the online admission process will not require the candidates to submit any academic certificates. Although no student has to visit the colleges to enrol, they can visit their nearest Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam for registration in case they come across any difficulty while registering. The report added that the e-admissions portal will allow each student to choose a minimum of five choices or options while filling the online form.

The registration process has been kept simple as candidates just need to enter their Class 10 hall ticket number, their case, and details from the income certificate. Students will be given admission on the basis of their marks scored by candidates in the AP SSC Exams. A reservation policy is also in place across the colleges of the state.