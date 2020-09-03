AP ICET 2020 admit card released, exam to be held on 10, 11 September; check sche.ap.gov.in

The entrance exam is conducted to provide students the chance of seeking admission into the first year of MBA/ MCA courses for the academic year 2020-21

AP ICET 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2020 on its official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

All the registered candidates can download their hall ticket for the AP ICET 2020 exam online. The entrance exam is conducted to provide students the chance of seeking admission into the first year of MBA/ MCA courses for the academic year 2020-21. The exam is also conducted for students who want to secure a seat in the second year of MCA courses via lateral entry.

The AP ICET is scheduled to be held this year on 10 and 11 September.

Here is how you can download the admit card for AP ICET 2020:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of AP ICET 2020 at https://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2: Scroll down to find the link that says: ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Step 3: Click on the bar

Step 4: Candidates will be directed to a separate webpage

Step 5: Fill in the official registration number and your date of birth (in the dd/mm/yyyy format) and press ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Step 6: View, download and print the hall ticket for future references

Here is the direct link to download the AP ICET 2020 admit card—https://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has been given the responsibility of conducting the AP ICET 2020 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).