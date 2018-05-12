AP ICET 2018: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result to be declared today, check score on sche.ap.gov.in

Sri Venkateswara University will declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2018 result today. The result can be found at the official website sche.ap.gov.in/icet.

The University had conducted the exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Preliminary answer key of the exam was released on 4 May 2018 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till 6 May 2018.

AP ICET is held every year to grant admission to selected candidates into first-year MBA and MCA courses.

Through this exam, candidates can also take admission to second-year lateral entry into MCA course. The exam was held on 2 May, 2018.