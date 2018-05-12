You are here:
AP ICET 2018: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result to be declared today, check score on sche.ap.gov.in

India FP Staff May 12, 2018 14:17:22 IST

Sri Venkateswara University will declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2018 result today. The result can be found at the official website sche.ap.gov.in/icet.

Representational Image. Getty Images

The University had conducted the exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Preliminary answer key of the exam was released on 4 May 2018 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till 6 May 2018.

AP ICET is held every year to grant admission to selected candidates into first-year MBA and MCA courses.

Through this exam, candidates can also take admission to second-year lateral entry into MCA course. The exam was held on 2 May, 2018.

 

 

 


