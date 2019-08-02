AP Grama Volunteer Results 2019: Merit list of shortlisted candidates for four lakh posts to be released on gramavolunteer1.ap.gov.in soon

AP Grama Volunteer Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh government is expected to release the AP Grama Volunteer recruitment result today (Friday, 2 August) on the official website – gramavolunteer1.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are suggested to keep a close eye on the Announcement page for the latest update on the AP Gram Volunteer result.

The state government had announced recruitment of 4 lakh grama volunteers, who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary.

A total of 9.62 lakh candidates had applied for the Gram Volunteer position of which 9.26 lakh applications were approved, Scroll reported.

How to check AP Grama Volunteer Results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh official website – ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select the AP Grama Volunteer portal – gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'AP Grama/ Ward Volunteer Merit List 2019'

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, enter your log-in details

Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 6: Check for your name and status on the list

Step 7: Download it and take a printout of the same for future use

The state government had started the application process for Andhra Pradesh Grama Volunteer (APGV) posts from 24 June to 5 July. The applicants who got approval were interviewed from 11 July to 25 July, reported The Times of India.

The merit list which will be releasing today was created on the basis of the interview. The selected candidates will undergo volunteer training from 5 August to August 10, 2019.

For volunteering in a tribal area, the candidate must qualify Class 10 board exam, for volunteers in Rural areas one has to be an intermediate pass, and to volunteer in the cities, one must complete graduation.