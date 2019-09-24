AP Grama Sachivalayam activates link to upload certificates; check gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has activated the link for candidates to upload their certificates for verification on its official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in . The file size of the certificates will have to be less than 400 kilobytes.

The official website says: “After uploading of certificates, please download uploaded certificates zip file from the page and take printouts of certificate of verification'.

Candidates can upload their certificates from this direct link. However, they will need to submit their hall ticket number, date of birth, and verification code. Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam also released the call letter for certificate verification, which can be obtained from here.

Follow these steps to upload certificates for AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Upload certificates’ link.

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code.

Step 4: Click on the option called ‘Get details’.

Step 5: Upload the certificates and verification form.