The results of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2021 have been declared by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Candidates can now view their rank cards and results by visiting the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in./.

Steps to view AP EdCET 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in./

― Click on the link for the AP EdCET that is available on the main page.

― Click on the results option and enter the required details such as your registration number and hall ticket number.

― The AP EdCET 2021 scorecards will appear on your screen.

― Save and download a copy of the AP EdCET scorecards for future reference.

Direct link for the AP EdCET 2021 scorecards: https://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_GetResult.aspx.

Direct link for the AP EdCET 2021 rank card:

https://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_GetRankCard.aspx.

According to Times of India, P Mani Tea topped the biological sciences methodology, while S Hima Bindu secured the top spot in Mathematics and A Vara Prasad obtained the top score in English methodology. V Dileep Surya Tej and B Raja Sekhar topped the Social Sciences and Physical Sciences streams respectively.

According to AP EdCET convenor Prof K Visweswara Rao, about 15,638 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of the total, 13,619 applicants appeared for the exam, which was conducted on 21 September. Of the candidates who gave the AP EdCET 2021 exam, 13,428 of them qualified, leading to a pass percentage of 98.6 percent.

In the Mathematics stream, 99.71 percent of candidates cleared the exam. For the Biological Sciences stream, the pass percentage was 98.72 percent. The Physical Sciences, English, and Social Sciences streams had qualifying percentages of 99.79 percent, 99.8 percent, and 96.97 percent, respectively.

The AP EdCET is held for admission to the BEd regular course of two years duration in state-based institutes. This year, candidates of all categories except SC/ST applicants, had to secure a minimum of 37 marks to pass the exam. For these applicants, there no qualifying marks were instituted.