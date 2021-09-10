AP EdCET 2021: Andhra University releases hall tickets for entrance test at sche.ap.gov.in; check direct link here
AP EdCET Hall Tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh Edcet admit card has been released today, candidates can download from the official website @sche.ap.gov.in
The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2021 has been released by the Andhra University, Vishakapatnam on Friday, 10 September. Candidates preparing for the exam can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.
As per the latest update, the exam has been scheduled to be conducted on 21 September.
It will be held in a single session - from 11 am to 1 pm in an objective type Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Moreover, the total duration of this examination is 120 minutes.
For the unversed, Andhra University is all set to conduct the AP EdCET 2021 for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) which is a regular programme for two years duration for the academic year 2021-22. Also, this regular course is for Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.
Before sitting for the main exam, candidates can attempt a mock test for the AP EDCET 2021 which is available on the official website. Through this mock test, applicants will have a better understanding of the pattern and idea of the question provided.
Steps to download AP EdCET hall tickets:
Step 1: Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the download hall ticket link that is available on the home page
Step 3: Candidates need to submit their registration number and date of birth. Following which they are advised to hit the download button
Step 4: The AP EdCET admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference
Here's the direct link:
sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx
For more details and information on the entrance exam, applicants are requested to read the AP EdCET 2021 information booklet.
also read
AP EAPCET 202: Results to be published tomorrow; check details here
Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for the counselling process, which is expected to start from 18 September
AP ECET 2021: Admit cards released, download them at sche.ap.gov.in
JNTU Anantapur is set to conduct the examination on 19 September
AP ICET 2021: Application correction window closes today, check details at sche.ap.gov.in
As per the schedule, the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam is all set to hold the AP ICET 2021 exam on 17 and 18 September.