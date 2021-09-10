AP EdCET 2021: Andhra University releases hall tickets for entrance test at sche.ap.gov.in; check direct link here

AP EdCET Hall Tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh Edcet admit card has been released today, candidates can download from the official website @sche.ap.gov.in

The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2021 has been released by the Andhra University, Vishakapatnam on Friday, 10 September. Candidates preparing for the exam can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

As per the latest update, the exam has been scheduled to be conducted on 21 September.

It will be held in a single session - from 11 am to 1 pm in an objective type Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Moreover, the total duration of this examination is 120 minutes.

For the unversed, Andhra University is all set to conduct the AP EdCET 2021 for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) which is a regular programme for two years duration for the academic year 2021-22. Also, this regular course is for Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

Before sitting for the main exam, candidates can attempt a mock test for the AP EDCET 2021 which is available on the official website. Through this mock test, applicants will have a better understanding of the pattern and idea of the question provided.

Steps to download AP EdCET hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download hall ticket link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to submit their registration number and date of birth. Following which they are advised to hit the download button

Step 4: The AP EdCET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Here's the direct link:

sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

For more details and information on the entrance exam, applicants are requested to read the AP EdCET 2021 information booklet.