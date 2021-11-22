Candidates can fill in their choice of college and course on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started its web options entry for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET counselling 2021.

AP ECET web option entry window will be closed on 24 November.

Candidates can fill in their choice of college and course on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.

To access the admission portal, students need to key in their AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP ECET Web Options 2021: How to fill choices

Go to Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test Admissions 2021 website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Select the 'Web Options' link available on the 'Forms' section on the home page.

Alternatively, click on the direct link here - AP ECET Web Options 2021.

Enter hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.

Fill in the required options and click on submit.

Also, take a print of the submitted application form of web options for future reference.

"All the candidates are instructed to check the details in "Print Your Application Form" link before proceeding for option entry. If changes are required attend at selected HLCs to make changes then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking "Web Option" link. Once the options are exercised, data can't be modified," as per the official statement.