The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 rank cards have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) today, 5 October. Candidates, who appeared for the entrance test, can now download their AP ECET 2021 rank cards by visiting the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on 19 September while the results were declared by the university on 1 October. A total of 32,318 candidates appeared for the AP ECET, out of which around 29,904 students have cleared it.

Steps to download AP ECET rank card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the AP ECET Rank Card 2021 link available in the ‘Main Menu’ on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the rank card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the ECET 2021 rank card and download it

Direct link to download AP ECET rank card 2021

Candidates should note that they have been ranked (integrated merit rank) on the basis of the scores or grades obtained in APECET 2021 which is FDH & BSc (with mathematics as one of the optional subjects).

Furthermore, the rank attained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at the APECET 2021 by any applicant claiming to belong to the SC or ST categories will be cancelled if it is found to be invalid at the time of admission.

For more details and updates, students should keep a check on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.