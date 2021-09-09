JNTU Anantapur is set to conduct the examination on 19 September

The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA). Registered candidates can check and download the hall tickets by visiting the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The university is set to conduct the examination on 19 September. The AP ECET is held for admission to second-year lateral entry into pharmacy or engineering programmes in Andhra Pradesh institutes for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates should note that the exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second will take place from 3.00 pm to 06.00 pm.

Check simple steps to download AP ECET Hall ticket 2021 here:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

Step 2: Search and click on the download hall ticket link available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to submit their registration and date of birth to download hall ticket

Step 4: After submission of details, the AP ECET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the hall ticket and download it. Candidates can also keep a printout

Here is the direct link to download the hall tickets

AP ECET 2021 is conducted by the JNTUA on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The registration for the exam was held online in the month of July and August.

Moreover, for the reference of applicants regarding CET-related information, submitted application, hall ticket and mock test, a mobile App named APSCHE myCET is available on the Google Play Store.

For details on the entrance exam, applicants can read the AP ECET 2021 information booklet which is available here.