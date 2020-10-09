AP ECET 2020 rank card released on sche.ap.gov.in; 96.12% candidates cleared exam

The rank card mentions candidate's name, hall ticket number, date of birth, total marks secured, branch rank, integrated rank among other details

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2020 rank card has been released today at sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who qualified the entrance exam conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on 14 September can check their rank using their registration number and other login credentials.

The provisional answer key of AP ECET 2020 was released on 15 September and students were asked to raise objections, if any, till 17 September. The result of the entrance exam was declared on 6 October. The rank card mentions candidate's name, hall ticket number, date of birth, total marks secured, branch rank, integrated rank among other details.

AP ECET 2020 result mentioned details of candidate's scores and qualifying status. Only those who have qualified the exam are eligible to participate in the further process of admission.

How to check and download AP ECET 2020 rank card:

Step 1: Log on to AP ECET 2020 official website - sche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "Rank Card".

Step 3: A new page will open where you have to enter registration number, ECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the View Rank Card button.

Step 5: Your AP ECET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the page. Check details before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download AP ECET 2020 rank card

Of the total 31,891 candidates who appeared for AP ECET 2020, 30,654 have qualified. The overall percentage of qualified candidates this year is 96.12 percent.

The entrance exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur on behalf of APSCHE for diploma holders and graduates seeking admission in engineering colleges in the state.