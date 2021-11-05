AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Process of option entry ends today; correction begins on 6 November

After the first allotment list is out on 10 November, the process of reporting at colleges will be held from 10 to 15 November

The process of web options entry for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 will end today. Applicants can modify their web options on 6 November at the official website at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Steps for AP EAPCET 2021 option entry:

― Visit the official website at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

― Click on the link for AP EAPCET option entry link that is available on the page

― Log in using your date of birth and AP EAPCET 2021 hall ticket number

― Select your preferred colleges and courses on the website

― Lock your options and submit the choices

― Save a copy of the AP EAPCET 2021 choice options for use in the future

Direct link: https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/weboptions.do

Candidates are requested to check the details given in the Print Verified Application link before they proceed with the process of option entry. If the information requires any changes, candidates are requested to “attend at selected HLCs to make changes” before proceeding with option entry. If no modifications are required in the information, they can go directly to the web option entry process. The data will not be altered once the options have been exercised.

The web options can be modified by the applicant only on 6 November, after which the options will be frozen on the website. According to the official notification, exercised options will not be given for any modifications if the applicant clicks on the freeze button present on the portal.

The first allotment list will be put out by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on 10 November, on the basis of the candidate’s choices and the availability of seats in a course/college based on the gender, category, area, and course of study.

Institutes such as the Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sree Venkasteswara College of Engineering, Visvodaya Engineering College, Tirumala Engineering College, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute of Science and Technology, Sri Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology, and Sri Venkatesa Perumal College of Engineering and Technology will participate in the counselling process.

After the first allotment list is out, the process of reporting at colleges and self-reporting will be held from 10 to 15 November, with the classwork expected to start from 15 November.