The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada today, 14 September announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 results. Previously, AP EAPCET was known as the AP Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET).

Candidates belonging to agriculture stream can access their results by visiting the official website, https://sche.ap.gov.in/. To check their scores, candidates need to enter their registration and hall ticket numbers. This year, more than 80,000 students wrote the exam in the agriculture stream.

Earlier in the day, the result was declared by the state education minister Audimulapu Suresh. Check the announcement here:

Release EAPCET -2021 Results at Atmakur Village LIVE.https://t.co/LYF7Amod4H — Audimulapu Suresh (@AudimulapSuresh) September 14, 2021

Steps to check AP EAMCET results 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

Step 2: Search and click on the AP EAMCET 2021 section that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 2021 results”

Step 4: To avail results, submit all the credentials and login

Step 5: After providing details, the AP EAMCET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

On 8 September, the AP EAMCET 2021 results for engineering and pharmacy streams were announced by the varsity. As per the schedule, the Common Entrance Test for Engineering stream was conducted on 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 August and the answer key was released on 26 August.

Then, on 3, 6, and 7 September, the exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held and the answer key was released on 7 September.