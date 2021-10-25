AP EAPCET 2021: Counselling process begins from today; check documents required for process

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can take part in the counselling process, which will be conducted online this year.

The counselling process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), earlier known as EAMCET, will begin from today, 25 October. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can take part in the counselling process, which will be conducted online this year. The registration process, along with online payment of fee and certificate verification, will end on 30 October.

Furthermore, candidates can access more information on AP EAPCET counselling, by visiting the official website at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/.

As per the schedule, the verification of certificates will be done from 26 to 31 October and certificates can be verified both offline and online. Furthermore, the seat allotment list of round 1 will be released by the concerned department on 10 November.

Step on how to register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2021:

Go to the official website at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/

Search and go to the ‘Forms’ section that is available on the homepage, then click on ‘Candidate Registration’

To login, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth

Then fill in the required details, choose options, upload documents and pay the fee to proceed

Finally, click on ‘Submit’. Keep a print out of the application form for future use or reference

Check direct link to apply for AP EAPCET counselling: https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/register.do

Applicants need documents such as their AP EAMCET rank card and hall ticket, along with their memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent) and study certificate from six to Intermediate. Documents such as proof of date of birth, Transfer Certificate, EWS certificate (if applicable), Residence certificate in prescribed format (private candidates), Andhra Pradesh residence certificate in prescribed format (non-local candidates), Integrated Community Certificate, Income certificate of parents ( for fee reimbursement) and local status certificate, are also needed for the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling process.

For the unversed, the AP EAPCET counselling 2021 is for students seeking admission to undergraduate agriculture, pharmacy and engineering seats in colleges of Andhra Pradesh.