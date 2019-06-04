AP EAMCET Results 2019: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET result declared on official websites sche.ap.gov.in, eamcet.tsche.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, released the results of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (4 June). Candidates can check their scores on the official websites sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tsche.gov.in.

JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam for admissions for engineering, agricultural and medical courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result',

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log in,

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button,

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen,

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

The AP EAMCET 2019 was conducted between 20 and 24 April in two shifts — the morning shift was from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Now that the results have been announced, the counselling process will commence soon. Interested candidates will have to register separately to participate in the AP EAMCET counselling process. The allotment of seats will be carried out in three rounds.