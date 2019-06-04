AP EAMCET Result 2019: P Ravi Sri Teja tops Engineering caterory, Sunkara Sai Swathi tops in Veterinary & Agriculture stream, check results on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2019 Result declared | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada declared the AP EAMCET 2019 results today (Tuesday, 4 June) at 11.30 am on the official website-sche.ap.gov.in

P Ravi Sri Teja got the first rank in Engineering category while P Veda came second and G Bhanu Datta came in third. As for Veterinary and Agriculture stream Sunkara Sai Swathi emerged as the topper this year. Dasari Kiran bagged the second spot while Sai Praveen Gupta secured the third spot.

Nearly two lakh students appeared for the AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) examination held between 20 and 24 April. As many as 1,38,160 students cleared the examination this year. Out of the total students who appeared, 83.64 percent students qualified for Veterinary & Agriculture stream while 74.39 percent students cleared Engineering stream exam.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 72.28 percent in the engineering division and in the agriculture stream, a pass percentage of 87.60 percent was reported. Bhogi Suraj Krishna (95.27 percent) was the topper in the engineering field, while Jangala Sai Priya (94.78 percent) was the agriculture stream topper.

The result was declared on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

The counselling process is expected to commence in June this year.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for result.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to log-in.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions into various UG courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.