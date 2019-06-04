AP EAMCET Result 2019: JNTU Kakinada declares results on eamcet.tsche.gov.in, sche.ap.gov.in; steps to check scores

AP EAMCET Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, announced the results for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (4 June).

On 27 May, AP EAMCET had issued a statement saying the "RC/RV marks from TS BIE will be received after 27 May. Hence, AP EAMCET-2019 ranks will be declared after 27 May".

Candidates who appeared for AP EAMCET 2019 can check their scores on the official sites sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tsche.gov.in.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites sche.ap.gov.in or eamcet.tsche.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for results.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to log-in.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Now that the results are announced, the counselling process will commence soon.

In 2018, the engineering stream had secured a pass percentage of 78.24 percent while 90.72 percent candidates cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018.

AP EAMCET 2019 was conducted between 20 and 24 April in two shifts — morning shift of 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

About AP EAMCET:

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions into various UG courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.