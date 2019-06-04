AP EAMCET Result 2019 Declared: JNTU Kakinada releases Andhra Pradesh EAMCET scores on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, declared the results of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (4 June). Candidates can check their scores on the official websites sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tsche.gov.in.

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical colleges. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log in.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Now that the results are announced, the counselling process will commence soon. Interested candidates will have to register separately to participate in the AP EAMCET counselling process. The allotment of seats will be carried out in three rounds.

The AP EAMCET 2019 was conducted between 20 and 24 April in two shifts — the morning shift was from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.