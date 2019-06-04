AP EAMCET Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check AP EAMCET 2019 scores if official website sche.ap.gov.in runs slow

AP EAMCET Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, released the results of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (4 June). Candidates can check their scores on the official websites sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tsche.gov.in.

However, as a large number of candidates will check their scores on the official website now, chances are that the portal may run or become unresponsive. In case this happens, students can check their scores on third-party websites such as manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for result.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to login.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

The AP EAMCET 2019 was held from 20 April to 24 April.

In 2018, around 2 lakh candidates appeared for the 2018 AP EAMCET exam, of which over one lakh students successfully qualified the entrance exam. The pass percentage for engineering was 72.28 percent, while 87.6 percent students cleared the EAMCET agriculture and medical entrance exam.

Now that the results have been declared, the counselling process is expected to commence soon.

About AP EAMCET:

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions to various undergraduate courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.