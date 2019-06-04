AP EAMCET Result 2019 declared: 1,38,160 students qualify in the AP EAMCET, check results on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2019 Result declared | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, declared the AP EAMCET 2019 results today (Tuesday, 4 June). The results were declared on the official website at 11.30 am for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) examination this year at sche.ap.gov.in

About 1,38,160 students cleared the examination this year. Out of the total students who appeared 83.64 percent students qualified for Veterinary & Agriculture stream while 74.39 percent students cleared Engineering stream exam. P Ravi Sri Teja got the first rank in Engineering category while Sunkara Sai Swathi emerged as the topper in the Veterinary and Agriculture stream

Candidates who had appeared for the AP EAMCET exam can now check their scores at sche.ap.gov.in.

In 2018, nearly two lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage was 72.28 percent in the engineering division and in the agriculture stream, a pass percentage of 87.60 percent was reported. Bhogi Suraj Krishna (95.27 percent) was the topper in the engineering field, while Jangala Sai Priya (94.78 percent) was the agriculture stream topper.

This year, the EAMCET examination was conducted between 20 and 24 April.

The counselling process is expected to commence in June this year.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for result.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to log-in.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions into various UG courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.