AP EAMCET counselling 2020 round 2 registration begin on 11 January, check schedule at apeamcet.nic.in

According to the notification, option selected by the candidates during the first phase will not be considered for the second phase of counselling for allotment of a seat. They will be required to again exercise a fresh choice based on available options

AP EAMCET counselling 2020 round 2 process will commence from 11 January. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for admission into engineering and pharmacy programmes on its official website - apeamcet.nic.in.

As per a report by Scroll, students who have not paid the processing fee in the first round of AP EAMCET counselling will have to pay online fee between 11 and 13 January. Candidates belonging to OC/BC category will have to Rs 1,200, while SC/ST applicants will be required to pay Rs 600.

Also, the candidates who have not got their certificates verified during the first phase of counselling will have to attend the certificate verification round in the second phase.

According to the notification, option selected by the candidates during the first phase will not be considered for the second phase of counselling for allotment of a seat. They will be required to again exercise a fresh choice based on available options.

APSCHE said that students who are satisfied with their previous seat allotment will not be required to exercise the option again.

A report by Times Now said that the document verification process will be held on 11 and 12 January 2021. The AP EAMCET Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on 16 January.

At the time of payment of application fee, registration number and Login ID will be sent via SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the application form. For students whose certificate data is incomplete, an SMS will be sent asking them to attend for verification of certificates and documents at helpline centres (HLC).

To check AP EAMCET counselling round 2 registration schedule, click here: https://apeamcet.nic.in/APEAMCET2020SECONDPHASENOTIFICATION.pdf