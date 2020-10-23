AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Registration for admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses begin at apeamcet.nic.in

As per the schedule released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the counselling process will be held from 23 to 27 October

AP EAMCET 2020 counselling commenced from today (Friday, 23 October) at apeamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified APEAMCET 2020 and are eligible for admission to various BE/ BTech/ Pharmacy courses in the state can register for web counselling on the official website.

The counselling round will continue till 27 October.

As per the schedule released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), candidates who have secured ranks between 1 and 20,000 will have to verify their certificates today. They will have to visit the nearest HLC for document verification.

Candidates belonging to OC and BC category will have to pay processing fee of Rs 1,200, while the fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 600. The payment should be made online through the "Pay Processing Fee" link on the website.

Once the payment has been made, registration number and login ID will be provided to students through SMS on their registered mobile number.

AP EAMCET counselling 2020 will take into account the marks obtained by the students in the competitive exam as well as in their Class 12 exam.

The minimum age of candidate registering for the counselling process should be 16 years as on 31 December 2020.

Candidates belonging to OC category who have secured a minimum of 45 percent marks in their qualifying exam are eligible to register for AP EAMCET 2020 counselling.

According to NDTV, around three rounds of counselling will be conducted for candidates who have qualified Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020.

Students who have shifted from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between 2 June 2014 and 1 June 2021 will be required to submit a certificate at the time of counselling.

Documents required for AP EAMCET 2020 counselling:

To register for the counselling process, candidates will have to upload their AP EAMCET 2020 rank card and hall ticket.

They will be required to submit the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling fees payment receipt, memorandum of marks in Class 12 exam, transfer certificate, student certificate from class 6 to intermediate.

Students will be required to provide proof of their date of birth, EWS certificate valid for 2020-21 from MeeSeva, residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination, Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years.

Along with these, candidates will have to furnish integrated Community Certificate (BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority), income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 1 January 2017, category certificates.