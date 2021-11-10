AP EAMCET 2021: Seat allotment result to be released today; check details here

To access the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result, candidates are requested to log in to the website by using their credentials correctly.

The first-round seat allotment result of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET 2021 will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can check their results by visiting the official website at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/ once released.

To access the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result, candidates are requested to log in to the website by using their credentials correctly. This year, a total of 1,66,460 students had appeared for the EAMCET 2021 engineering entrance test, out of which around 1,34,205 qualified for the exam.

Steps to check AP EAMCET seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the AP EAMCET official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - AP EAPCET seat allotment

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the login credentials (hall ticket number and date of birth) in the required field

Step 4: Then, check all details mentioned in the AP EAPCET seat allotment letter

Step 5: Download the seat allotment letter for future use or need

The AP EAPCET seat allotment is based on the applicants’ choice of options. It will also depend upon the number of seats available in a respective college and course for the required area, gender, category, or interest of study.

Those shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment round 1, will henceforth be requested to report at the respective institutes to apply for admission between 10 to 15 November.

Below are the required documents to carry during admission