AP EAMCET 2021: Results for round 1 seat allotment to be declared today; here's how to check your result

The result for AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment 2021 was earlier scheduled to be released on 10 November. The results got postponed to 12 November and are now scheduled to be out today.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) round 1 seat allotment 2021 results will be put out by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today, 15 November. Candidates can view their results on the official website of AP EAMCET at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

Candidates can check their seat allotment as follows-

Visit the official website at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/

Click on link for the AP EAMCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment results

Key in your details such as user ID, date of birth and password

Check the final result of seat allotment available on your screen

Download a copy of the AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment and keep it for future use

For candidates who make it to the first round of allotment, it is mandatory to self-report online as well as physically report at the college in order to retain a seat. Candidates have to download their allotment order and report online first, following which, they have to report offline at the allotted college.

If a candidate fails to report at both places, their allotment stands cancelled and they cannot claim any further allotment of seats. Candidates are also required to report within the given date and time in order to secure their seat.

Seats will be allotted to candidates on the basis of the choice of option they had chosen. Seat allotment also depends on the number of seats available in a college and/or in a course.

Also known as AP EAPCET, the exam gives candidates admission into BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses in the state. The results of the AP EAMCET 2021, which was held in online mode, were declared on 8 September this year. The AP EAMCET admission this year is being carried out for a total of 1,53,150 seats.