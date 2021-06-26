AP EAMCET 2021: Registration for entrance test likely to begin today; apply at sche.ap.gov.in

The last date to apply for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test is 25 July. The exam will be held from 19 to 25 August

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to begin the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 on Saturday, 26 June.

A detailed notification or statement will be issued soon by the council on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Interested candidates, who want to apply for Agriculture, Pharmacy, and Engineering programmes, can do so by visiting the website once the registration window opens.

Aspirants should note that the application form can be reportedly submitted without a late fee till 25 July. The examination, conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) online format from 19 to 25 August.

Follow these steps to apply for AP EAMCET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Once the link gets activated on the official website, click on it

Step 3: Candidates will then have to log in using their credentials correctly

Step 4: Fill the required form and upload documents as per requirement

Step 5: Finally pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Save a copy of the AP EAMCET 2021 form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates, who will be appearing for the examination, need to obtain at least 25 percent marks in the test to qualify.

While filling the form, applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 500, but those applying from 25 July to 18 August will have to pay a late fee along with it. Till 5 August, an additional late fee of Rs 500 will be charged, then Rs 1,000 will be accepted as a late fee till 10 August, and till 15 August, a late fee of Rs 5,000 will have to be submitted.

Finally, those applying between 16 to 18 August will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 10,000.