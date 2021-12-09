AP EAMCET 2021: Final phase seat allotment list expected today; check details here

The APSCHE started the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling registration on 25 October. The round 1 seat allotment result was issued on 16 November

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the final phase seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling today, 9 December.

Candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website - https://apsche.ap.gov.in/ once it has been released.

Here are the steps to check AP EAMCET seat allotment result:

Go to the official website - https://apsche.ap.gov.in/

On the homepage, click ‘AP EAPCET seat allotment’ link

Key in login details and click submit to enter the AP EAMCET portal

The AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be visible on the screen

Check the seat allotment results and save and download a copy for future use

Candidates who get a seat in the final round will have to report to their respective colleges. They should report with the necessary documents like their AP EAMCET 2021 admit card, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet, transfer certificate, passport-sized photographs and government-issued photo IDs.

The APSCHE started the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling registration on 25 October. The round 1 seat allotment result was issued on 16 November. The result was scheduled to be released earlier but got delayed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The deadline to register for the second phase of AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 was 3 December. The option change facility was given to candidates on 6 December. The processing fee for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 was Rs 600 for SC/ST applicants and Rs 1,200 for OC/BC candidates, as per the notice.

The AP EAMCET Counselling is held for admissions into various Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the state. Some of the colleges participating in the AP EAMCET counselling are:

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering

Sri Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College

Sri Venkatesa Perumal College of Engineering and Technology

Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute of Science and Technology

Tirumala Engineering College

Visvodaya Engineering College

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the AP EAMCET regularly.