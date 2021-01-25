AP EAMCET 2020 second phase allotment result to be released at apeamcet.nic.in at 6 pm today

Candidates who participated in the first phase Counselling can exercise their options afresh using their old password, Login ID for the leftover seats

The Department of Technical Education, Vijayawada will declare the AP EAMCET 2020 second phase allotment result today, 25 January on its official website at 6 pm.

After the results are announced, candidates who have applied for admission will be able to check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at the official website apeamcet.nic.in.

Here's how to check AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, candidates need to check the results on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen where candidates need to key in their credentials and login.

Step 4: The AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 will be shown on the screen.

A notification on the official website reads, “Site is under preparation for the allotment process".

According to an AP EAMCET notification, qualified and eligible candidates of APEAMCET 2020, who participated in the first phase Counselling can exercise their options afresh using their old password, Login ID for the leftover seats. The notification also stated that candidates who have not attended for Certificate verification during first phase are directed to get their certificates verified in the second phase.