AP EAMCET 2020 result to be declared soon; check sche.ap.gov.in for scores, counselling schedule

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 result will be declared soon, according to reports. Once declared, students can check their score at sche.ap.gov.in.

According to Careers 360, the result will be declared on 10 October, a day after it was originally supposed to be announced.

The result will be declared at a press conference and after that students can check their marks, rank and qualifying status on the official website by entering their roll number and other login credentials.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Once declared, go to the official website of APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click of AP EAMCET - 2020 tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to select 'AP EAMCET 2020 results'.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter your log in credentials.

Step 5: Press the submit button and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details before saving and taking a print out.

After the result is declared, the counselling dates for AP EAMCET 2020 will be announced by APSCHE.

Candidates who qualify the AP EAMCET 2020 will get admission to 1,43,254 engineering seats of which 1,38,972 seats are in private colleges. More than 2,50,000 candidates have appeared for AP EAMCET 2020 that was conducted from 17 to 25 September.

AP EAMCET is conducted for students seeking admission into various professional courses offered in colleges, both university and private, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The entrance exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE.