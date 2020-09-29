AP EAMCET 2020: COVID-hit candidates to get another chance to appear for exam; apply at sche.ap.gov.in by 30 Sept

AP EAMCET is conducted every year for admission into various professional courses offered in colleges, both university and private, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 will be held again for the candidates who missed the exam after testing COVID-19 positive or were quarantined during exams.

The decision was announced by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on its website sche.ap.gov.in.

"Any candidate registered for the examination and could not attend the examination due to COVID-19 positive tested as on allotted date of EAMCET-2020 can apply through email by sending the Hall-Ticket, COVID-19 positive report and declaration form given below to the following email id helpdeskeamcet2020@gmail.com," the notification stated.

Candidates can apply till 5 pm on 30 September.

The date of the examination will be released soon on the official website, the notification said.

As per Careers 360, candidates will also have to send a self-declaration form that will mention his/her name, registration number, hall ticket number and information related to COVID-19 positive medical report.

Here's the COVID-19 declaration form that candidates will be required to fill and send via email.

AP EAMCET 2020 exams for engineering were conducted between 17 to 23 September and agriculture paper were held from 23 to 25 September.

Examinations were conducted following all the government's health guidelines and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2,50,000 candidates have appeared for this year's exam.

The preliminary answer keys of the exam were released on 26 September.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE.