AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling 2020: Option entry begins today; check official website apeamcet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the option entry for candidates, taking part in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling, will begin from today, 28 December (Monday).

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the option entry for candidates, taking part in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling, will begin from today, 28 December (Monday).

Candidates who qualified for the entrance exam and are currently going through the counselling process will be able to enter their preferred options and go for the certificate verification from today, reported Times Now. The report added that a link dedicated to option entry will be activated on the official site of APSCHE AP EAMCET at apeamcet.nic.in.

Candidates will be allowed to enter their choice of options according to their rank in the entrance test. According to the official notice issued by the education board, candidates with ranks 1 to 60,000 can make changes in the options till 29 December. From 30 December to 31st, candidates with ranks from 60,000 onwards will be allowed to enter options.

“It is informed that Certificate verification will also be conducted as per the schedule mentioned below along with option entry,” added the notice. It further said that the candidates, who have paid the processing fees online but still their eligibility status in the web portal is being shown as ‘Not Eligible’ or they are eligible and wish to change any data, can attend the certificate verification process as per the given schedule.

The notification also informed candidates under the special category to state that the certificate verification will be conducted only on 29 December, at the Government Polytechnic in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

As per the option entry and document verification, the allotment list will be published on the EAMCET website after 6 pm on 3 January, 2021, reports said. Change in the options or fresh option submission can be done on 1 January, 2021.

Here is the direct link to enter option.