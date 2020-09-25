AP EAMCET 2020: APSCHE releases marks declaration forms at sche.ap.gov.in
Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020 need to download the declaration form, take a print out, fill it properly and send it to the authorities within the due date
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2020 10+2 marks declaration form for engineering and agriculture aspirants on its official site at sche.ap.gov.in.
The examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada conducts the EAMCET on behalf of APSCHE.
Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020 need to download the declaration form, take a print out, fill it properly and send it to the authorities within the due date. It is important to note here that the AP EAMCET declaration form must be submitted only by the candidates who are not from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state Intermediate boards.
According to Careers 360, there are several details that one needs to mention in the form. Along with the AP EAMCET Hall ticket number, candidate’s name, their father’s name, mother’s name, their registered mobile number, name of the qualifying exam, admit card of the qualifying exam, marks details of the said exam and subject-wise marks must be written down.
Here is the direct link to the form for agriculture and medical aspirants. https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/PDF/APEAMCET2020_MED_DECLARATION.pdf
Here is the direct link to the form for engineering course aspirants. https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/PDF/APEAMCET2020_ENG_DECLARATION.pdf
This year, the AP EAMCET 2020 engineering exam was held from 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 September and the agriculture exam is currently underway as it had started from 23 September and the last exam was today.
According to Hindustan Times, once the forms are completely filled, candidates need to enclose the attested copy of marks memos with the form and send it by email to apeamcet2020dm@gmail.com. They can also send it by post or drop it in person to The Convener, APEAMCET 2020 office, Administrative Building, Ground Floor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada -5333003 AP.
Candidates need to submit the declaration form so that authority is able to declare the AP EAMCET 2020 ranks.
