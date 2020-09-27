AP EAMCET 2020 answer key released at sche.ap.gov.in; students can raise objections till 28 Sept

The examination conducting body has also mailed out question paper, responses submitted and preliminary answer key to all the candidates on the email address provided by them at the time of registration

The preliminary answer keys and exam papers of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Exam (AP EAMCET) 2020 have been released on Saturday at sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can download and match their responses from the answer key and raise objections till 5 pm on 28 September.

Students will be required to provide necessary documents to support their claims else they will not be considered. Objections will have to be emailed to apeamcet202objections@gmail.com.

AP EAMCET is the entrance test for admission into various professional courses offered in colleges, both university and private, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Here is the format to raise objection for engineering, agriculture and medicine streams: https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2020_ObjectionFormat.pdf

As per a report by Times Now, more than 2,50,000 candidates have appeared for the entrance examination this year.

After reviewing the claims raised by the candidates, APSCHE will make changes and release the final answer key soon. The result of the exams will be declared on the official website after the release of the final answer key.

Check AP EAMCET 2020 preliminary answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET 2020 sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on AP EAMCET 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Opt for the ‘Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys’ link

Step 4: Select the subject and the examination session

Step 5: The answer key will be open in PDF format with right answer marked in green tick icon

Step 6: Download and match your responses

Here is the direct link to check AP EAMCET 2020 answer keys: https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/Eamcet/EAMCET_ExamPapers.aspx#