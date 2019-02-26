AP EAMCET 2019: Application process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical CET starts today; apply at apeamcet.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 | The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 is beginning today, 26 February. The EAMCET is conducted for admissions to professional courses related to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy from institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The application process will be conducted at apeamcet.nic.in.

The last day to submit applications for AP EAMCET 2019 is 27 March and the exam will be conducted from 20-24 April, 2019. The Engineering EAMCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 20-23 April and the EAMCET Agriculture exam will be conducted on 24 April, 2019. The common exam for both the streams will be conducted on 22 April and 23 April.

The result for EAMCET will be declared on 5 May, 2019.

Important Dates:

AP EAMCET application process starts- 26 February

Last day to apply without late fee- 27 March

Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 500)- 4 April

Correction to submitted application- 6 April to 10 April

Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 1000)- 9 April

Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 5000)- 14 April

The hall ticket will be issued on 16 April

Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 10,000)- 19 April

Date of EAMCET Exam (Engineering)- 20-23 April

Date of EAMCET Exam (Agriculture)- 23-24 April

Date of EAMCET Exam (Agri and Engg)- 22-23 April

Preliminary Key release (Engineer)- 23 April

Preliminary Key release (Agriculture)- 24 April

EAMCET 2019 result- 5 May

Here is how to apply for EAMCET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application form link

Step 3: Fill the form with the requisite details

Step 4: Submit the form and pay the application fees

Step 5: Download your admit card/hall ticket

The candidates must be at least 17 years old and should have completed Class 12 exam or should have appeared for the exam in a relevant stream meant for the exam. Candidates can get more details about AP EAMCET application process on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET.

