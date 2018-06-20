AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018 declared by directorate of govt exams, check at bseap.org

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018 on its official website - bseap.org. The Directorate held these examinations in the month of May 2018- 17 May to 23 May.

News18 reported that 66,428 candidates had appeared for New Syllabus while 334 had appeared for Old Syllabus. A total of 61,834 and 155 candidates had cleared the New Syllabus and Old Syllabus respectively. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to download their results.

Here's how you can check AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018:

1. Visit the official website - bseap.org

2. Click on the link which reads 'D.El.Ed., 1st year May 2018 Results'

3. Enter your roll number.

4. Click on 'submit'.

Candidates can apply for review of their marks on or before 29 June 2018.