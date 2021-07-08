AP Class 12 results 2021: Criteria released for marks evaluation; scores to be out by 31 July

As per the latest update, marks will be awarded to students based on their performance in Class 10 and Class 11

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the marks evaluation criteria or norms for the Class 12 (Intermediate second year) 2021 results. As per the latest update, marks will be awarded to students based on their performance in Class 10 and Class 11.

As per the evaluation details shared by the Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP), the state board will give 30 percent weightage to marks obtained in the top three subjects (Social Science, Science, and Maths) of Class 10.

While 70 percent weightage will be given to the subject-wise marks obtained in the intermediate first year or Class 11 in order to calculate the inter marks. The practical marks will also be considered and awarded as the exams were held before the second wave of coronavirus hit the state.

Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results will be declared on the official website of the board https://bie.ap.gov.in/. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the website. The results are expected to be announced by 31 July.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to re-open schools from 16 August while the online classes for the new academic session will begin from 12 July. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has also confirmed that a detailed process for the reopening of schools will be announced soon.

After the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board examination across the country, several states decided to follow the suit and canceled the exams. Within weeks, various states came up with their own evaluation criteria for Class 12 result assessment and evaluation.

Soon after this, the apex court directed all the state boards to declare the results before 31 July. This decision was taken so that the schools maintain uniformity and ensure a smooth admission process across universities in the country.