AP BIE IPE releases 2021 time table for first and second year exams; check details here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (AP BIE), Vijaywada has announced the tentative time table of theory, practical, ethics and human values examination and environmental examination of IPE March 2021.

According to the official notification, the Ethics and Human Values Examination will be held on 24 March from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental Education Examination will be held on 27 March from 10 am to 1 pm while the Practical Examinations will be held from 31 March to 24 April for General Intermediate courses in Jumbling system in two sessions. The first session is from 9 am to 12 pm while the second session is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The notification added that theory examinations will be held from 9am to 12pm from 5 May to 23 May, 2021.

Here's the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2021 Time Table (Theory)

First year examinations

· 5 May: Part II 2nd Language Paper-1

· 7 May: Part I English Paper -1

· 10 May: Part III Mathematics Paper 1A, Botany Paper 1, Civics Paper 1

· 12 May: Mathematics Paper 1B, Zoology Paper-1, History Paper-1

· 15 May: Physics Paper-1, Economics Paper-1

· 18 May: Chemistry Paper-1, Commerce Paper-1, Sociology Paper-1, Fine Arts, Music Paper-1.

· 20 May: Public Administration Paper-1, Logic Paper-1, Bridge Course Maths Paper -1 (For BPC Students)

· 22 May: Modern Language Paper-1, Geography Paper-1

Second Year Examination

· 6 May: Part II Second Language Paper-2

· 8 May: Part I English Paper-2

· 11 May: Part III Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany Paper-2, Civics Paper-2

· 13 May: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology Paper-2, History Paper-2

· 17 May: Physics Paper-1, Economics Paper-2

· 19 May: Chemistry Paper-2, Commerce Paper-2, Sociology Paper-2, Fine Arts, Music Paper-2

· 21 May: Public Administration Paper-2, Logic Paper-2, Bridge Course Maths Paper-2

· 22 May: Modern Language Paper-2, Geography Paper-2

According to a report by The Indian Express, since the supplementary exams were not conducted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all first-year and second-year students can improve their scores in IPE March 2021 exams.

Second year students who were awarded pass marks in subjects they failed in 2020 can also re-appear for improvement exam in those subjects.

