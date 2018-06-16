Anushka Sharma pulls up people for littering on road; Virat Kohli films video, defends wife on Twitter

A person littering on the road got an unexpected lesson on cleanliness in Mumbai, after actor Anushka Sharma lashed out at him. Anushka stopped her car and gave a commuter a piece of her mind, when she saw him throw something on the road.

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road?" Anushka was heard asking on a video shot by her husband Virat Kohli, also present in the car. The man, visibly taken aback by the sudden encounter, did not reply. "Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around on the streets," Anushka said. Virat then tweeted the video.

The video went viral within minutes of being posted, also leading to a slew of comments on the post. While most people lauded the couple for taking on the errant commuter, some made jokes out of the incident. Virat followed up with a curt tweet defending his wife, as he criticised people for treating serious issues like meme-worthy material.