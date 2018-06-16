You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Anushka Sharma pulls up people for littering on road; Virat Kohli films video, defends wife on Twitter

India FP Staff Jun 16, 2018 22:13:39 IST

A person littering on the road got an unexpected lesson on cleanliness in Mumbai, after actor Anushka Sharma lashed out at him. Anushka stopped her car and gave a commuter a piece of her mind, when she saw him throw something on the road.

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road?" Anushka was heard asking on a video shot by her husband Virat Kohli, also present in the car. The man, visibly taken aback by the sudden encounter, did not reply. "Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around on the streets," Anushka said. Virat then tweeted the video.

The video went viral within minutes of being posted, also leading to a slew of comments on the post. While most people lauded the couple for taking on the errant commuter, some made jokes out of the incident. Virat followed up with a curt tweet defending his wife, as he criticised people for treating serious issues like meme-worthy material.  


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 22:13 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches




Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores