Antyodaya Diwas 2021: All you need to know about Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary

Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated every year on 25 September to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the most prominent personalities in the history of Indian politics. This year, the Antyodaya Diwas marks the 105th birth anniversary of Upadhyaya. He was the co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker.

As Antyodaya means uplifting the poorest of the poor, the special day aims at reaching the last person of the society. On this day, Upadhyaya is remembered for his contribution to society and politics.

Born in 1916, Upadhyaya was brought up by his maternal uncle after he lost his parents at an early age. He was born in Chandrabhan village (now called Deendayal Dham) in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. His father was an astrologer by profession while his mother was a housewife.

Here is all you need to know about Antyodaya Diwas:

As the Antyodaya mission aims to ‘reaching out to the last person,’ this day is dedicated to help and support rural youths and provide them with employment opportunities.

Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated or observed by organising seminars, blood donation camps, symposia and several other activities.

In 2014, on the occasion of Antyodaya Diwas, the Ministry of Rural Development relaunched Aajeevika Skills- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), its existing skill development programme. In 2015, the ministry renamed the programme to Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- NRLM.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Rural Development felicitates the beneficiaries of skill development programmes - Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Rural Self Employment Training Institute.