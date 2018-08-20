Anti-tank missile, guided bombs successfully test-fired in Rajasthan; defence ministry says acquisitions will bolster national security

New Delhi: Indigenously designed and developed guided bombs, Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) and anti-tank guided missile Helina were successfully tested at separate firing ranges in Rajasthan.

The SAAW, which was tested on Sunday at Chandan range was integrated with a live warhead and has destroyed the targets with high precision. The telemetry and tracking systems captured all the mission events. This weapon is capable of destroying a variety of ground targets using precision navigation. A total of three tests with different release conditions were conducted during August 16-18 and all the mission objectives have been achieved.

The weapon has undergone eight developmental trials till date and performance of the system for different ranges under multiple launch conditions has been demonstrated. Senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Indian Air Force participated and witnessed the flight tests.

While Helina missile was successfully flight tested from Army Helicopter in the ranges of Pokhran on Sunday. The weapon system has been tested for its full range and was released smoothly from the launch platform has tracked the target all through its course and hit the target with high precision. All the parameters have been monitored by the telemetry stations, tracking systems and the helicopters.

The Missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank Weapons in the world. Senior officials from DRDO and Indian Army were present during the mission.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Air Force (IAF), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Army on the successful tests and the defence ministry said that the test's success will further strengthen the defence capabilities of the country.