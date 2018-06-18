You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Anti-Sterlite protests: Tuticorin police firing case fit for CBI investigation, says Madras HC

India Press Trust of India Jun 18, 2018 20:16:38 IST

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday observed that the police firing during the recent anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin was a fit case for CBI investigation.

Since the state police was involved, it is a fit case to be investigated by the CBI, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee observed when a PIL by an advocate came up for hearing before the first bench.

Petitioner S Rajinikanth, an advocate practising in the high court, sought a probe by a sitting judge of the court into the 22 May and 23 May police firing, which left 13 people dead during the protests demanding closure of Sterlite's copper unit.

He alleged that the police had fired from advanced guns that can only be used against enemies in a war.

File image of protests in Tuticorin. PTI

File image of protests in Tuticorin. PTI

Besides, police personnel had positioned themselves atop a van and from such a height, the shooter can only target the upper part of a person, he submitted.

The petitioner further alleged that the government was trying to conceal the happenings by appointing a 'name sake' inquiry committee.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government had already ordered an inquiry by a retired high court judge into the incident.

The court then directed the state government to file its counter and the petitioner his rejoinder, and posted the matter to 6 July.

Besides the petition by the advocate, three other PILs have been filed before the court over the Tuticorin incidents and demanding various relief, including a CBI probe. Yet another PIL, also seeking a CBI probe, has been filed  before the Madurai bench of the high court.

Meanwhile, state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the one-member inquiry commission was 'sufficient' as it was headed by a person who had served in the judiciary.

"The state government set up panel is probing the case and it is sufficient and everything is being updated. The team does not include officials from government, but a person belonging to judiciary or who served in judiciary," he told reporters.

He was responding when a reporter drew his attention to the high court's observation on Monday.

On whether the panel probing the incident was an "eyewash", the minister said, "Then there arises a question if inquiry panels set up by various governments in the past were an eyewash too?"


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 20:16 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches

Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Tunisia
:
England
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Colombia
:
Japan
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Poland
:
Senegal
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores