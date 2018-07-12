Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Anti-Sterlite protests: Madras HC seeks video recordings, documents related to Tuticorin firing incident that killed 13

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 13:06:26 IST

Madurai: The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to submit video recordings, documents and reports pertaining to protests against the Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, which saw violence and firing in the town on the 100th day of the stir.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on 22 and 23 May when violence broke out during the protest by locals, demanding closure of the Sterlite plant (a unit of Vedanta Limited) over pollution issues.

A division bench comprising justices CT Selvam and AM Basheer Ahmed also sought details of the intelligence report on the agitation, and directed the state government to submit the same on 18 July.

File image of protests in Tuticorin which killed 13 people. PTI

File image of protests in Tuticorin which killed 13 people. PTI

The judges on Wednesday were hearing a PIL filed by AWD Tilak, a Tuticorin-based advocate, who sought a copy of the order issued to invoke Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that was clamped in parts of the town during the anti-Sterlite agitation.

The petitioner submitted that prohibitory orders had been clamped in the jurisdiction of SIPCOT and Tuticorin South Police Station limits only.

The protest was peaceful for 99 days, he submitted.

The petitioner also questioned why some people attached to certain outfits were not invited to the peace committee meeting.

The district collector was not in town during the crisis, he claimed.

Multiple cases had been filed against individuals, the petitioner alleged.

The government counsel submitted that policemen were also affected and an equal number of policemen were injured.

The court heard all the related petitions including PIL and HCP seeking to restrain the police from invoking National Security Act etc.

The Madras High Court had on 9 July directed the state government to furnish a video in its possession allegedly showing some anti-Sterlite protesters with petrol bombs during the stir in May as it observed a CBI probe into the violent incidents will instil confidence in the minds of the people. The state government had issued an order for "permanent closure" of the operation of Sterlite plant and the company has recently moved the National Green Tribunal challenging it.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 13:06 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores